Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jared Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Jared Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Finger Lakes Orthopedics300 HOFFMAN ST, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 734-4110
Elmira Orthopaedic Associates PC100 John Roemmelt Dr Ste 102, Horseheads, NY 14845 Directions (607) 795-1666
Arnot Medical Services123 Conhocton St Ste 103, Corning, NY 14830 Directions (607) 438-1200
Arnot Health600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is very knowledgeable and has a wonderful way of listening to his patients and making them realize that he truly cares about them.
About Dr. Jared Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1871932533
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
