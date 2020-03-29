Dr. Jared Selter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Selter, MD
Dr. Jared Selter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group425 Post Rd Fl 2, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-2452
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County LLC115 Technology Dr, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 445-7093
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent diagnostician, friendly. Referred me for open-heart surgery at just the right time and to an excellent surgeon
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Selter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selter has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Selter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.