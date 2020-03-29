Overview

Dr. Jared Selter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Selter works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.