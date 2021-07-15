See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Wichita, KS
Dr. Jared Scott, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jared Scott, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jared Scott, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Scott works at Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
    3223 N Webb Rd Ste 5, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 559-2868
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Lumbar Decompression (MILD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Synvisc® Injection Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?

    Jul 15, 2021
    I always have a fantastic experience with Dr. Scott. Him and his staff are very compassionate. I highly recommend him.
    Denise Weber — Jul 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jared Scott, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jared Scott, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scott to family and friends

    Dr. Scott's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scott

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jared Scott, MD.

    About Dr. Jared Scott, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497976633
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Tech|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Kansas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scott works at Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Scott’s profile.

    Dr. Scott has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jared Scott, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.