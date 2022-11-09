Overview

Dr. Jared Salvo, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Kern Valley Healthcare District.



Dr. Salvo works at Kern Cardiac Institute Bakersfield CA in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.