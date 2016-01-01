Overview

Dr. Jared Rustad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Rustad works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Concussion and Confusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.