Dr. Jared Rustad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Dr. Rustad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rustad accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rustad has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Concussion and Confusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rustad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rustad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rustad.
