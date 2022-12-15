Dr. Jared Rochelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rochelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Rochelle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jared Rochelle, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.
North Oaks Pain Management Clinic15770 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 104, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 230-7480
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
Dr. Rochelle and his staff are fantastic! I’ve been seeing him for a long time, because I suffer from chronic pain. He is attentive, caring, and truly cares about his patients. A great rating!
- Pain Management
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1689998601
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Rochelle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rochelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rochelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rochelle has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rochelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Rochelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rochelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rochelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rochelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.