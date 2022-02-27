See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Albany, NY
Dr. Jared Roberts, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (51)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jared Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. Roberts works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Region Orthopaedics
    1367 Washington Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 489-2666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Glens Falls Hospital
  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Dysplasia
Humerus Fracture
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Lupus
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Myelopathy
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 27, 2022
    Dr Roberts is an excellent doctor that displays such knowledge and professionalism that gives you the confidence he will do his best for you. He replaced my right hip 2018, my left knee 2021, and my right knee 2022 and did an outstanding job for each one. I would definitely recommend him to all my family and friends! His staff (Meghan and Mandi) are very supportive and always ready to help.
    — Feb 27, 2022
    About Dr. Jared Roberts, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811157324
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roberts works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Roberts’s profile.

    Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

