Overview

Dr. Jared Putnam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Putnam works at Jared S Putnam MD LLC in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.