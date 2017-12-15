See All Psychiatrists in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Jared Putnam, MD

Dr. Jared Putnam, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jared Putnam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Putnam works at Jared S Putnam MD LLC in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jared Putnam MD
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1255, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 483-0075

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Disintegrative Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jared Putnam, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992775993
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Putnam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Putnam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Putnam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Putnam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Putnam works at Jared S Putnam MD LLC in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Putnam’s profile.

    Dr. Putnam has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Putnam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Putnam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putnam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Putnam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Putnam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

