Dr. Jared Putnam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jared Putnam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Putnam works at
Locations
Jared Putnam MD5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1255, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 483-0075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Putnam for 2 years for depression and anxiety. I've been going to psychiatrists for 16 years and have never had one willing to venture beyond basic SSRI therapies like Dr. Putnam He added different medications like thyroid hormone to see what combinations worked best. We found a combination that has made me the most stable I've been in years. I recently moved out of the area and fear I won't find another psychiatrist as great as Dr. Putnam!
About Dr. Jared Putnam, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1992775993
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Psychiatry
