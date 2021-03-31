Overview

Dr. Jared Probst, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Holladay, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Probst works at Holladay Family Medicine in Holladay, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.