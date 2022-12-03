Dr. Jared Pomeroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomeroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Pomeroy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jared Pomeroy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West Virginia University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Pomeroy works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group Neurology2750 E Beltline Ave NE Fl 3, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was a routine visit for care. I received the care without issue and all my questions were answered
About Dr. Jared Pomeroy, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University (SOM & GME)
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- West Virginia University (SOM)
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pomeroy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pomeroy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pomeroy has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomeroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomeroy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomeroy.
