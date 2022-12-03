Overview

Dr. Jared Pomeroy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West Virginia University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Pomeroy works at SHMG Neurology & Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.