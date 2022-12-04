See All Neurosurgeons in Valhalla, NY
Dr. Jared Pisapia, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Jared Pisapia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. 

Dr. Pisapia works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Medical Center
    100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 493-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Hydrocephalus
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Hydrocephalus

Treatment frequency



Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jared Pisapia, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790099083
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pisapia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pisapia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pisapia works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pisapia’s profile.

    Dr. Pisapia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pisapia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pisapia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pisapia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

