Dr. Jared Nothstein, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Nothstein works at St. Luke's Pulmonary Associates of Monroe in East Stroudsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.