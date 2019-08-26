Dr. Jared Noroozi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noroozi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Noroozi, MD
Dr. Jared Noroozi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
East Carolina Neurology Inc.2280 Hemby Ln, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-9400
Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 533-5500Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7000
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He was very thorough and explained thing so that I understood. Dr. Noroozi was patient and gave the opportunity to ask questions.
About Dr. Jared Noroozi, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Noroozi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noroozi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noroozi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noroozi has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noroozi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Noroozi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noroozi.
