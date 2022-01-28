Dr. Jared Niska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Niska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jared Niska, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
1
Southern California Orthopedic Institute19950 Rinaldi St Ste 100, Northridge, CA 91326 Directions (818) 901-6600
2
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Van Nuys6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions
3
Southern California Orthopedic Institute24051 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 254-6364Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly professional doctor, performed surgery on my mothers hand and I recommend him .
About Dr. Jared Niska, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- UCLA
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Niska works at
