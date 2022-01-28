Overview

Dr. Jared Niska, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Niska works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Northridge, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.