Overview

Dr. Jared Nimtz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Nimtz works at Commonwealth Plastic Surgery in Lexington, KY with other offices in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.