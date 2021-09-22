Dr. Jared Nimtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nimtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Nimtz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jared Nimtz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Nimtz works at
Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Plastic Surgery715 Shaker Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 277-9435Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Commonwealth Plastic Surgery100 Professional Dr, London, KY 40741 Directions (859) 277-8615
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Nimtz for facial fat grafting. He did an outstanding job. It is difficult to find a surgeon that will do this procedure. Most surgeons prefer the repeat revenue that comes from injectables. Dr. Nimtz is a gifted surgeon!
About Dr. Jared Nimtz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, German
- 1114180221
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Brigham Young University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nimtz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimtz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nimtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nimtz speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimtz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimtz.
