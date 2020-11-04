Overview

Dr. Jared Myers, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Myers works at Risser Orthopaedic Group in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.