Dr. Jared Moyles, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moyles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Moyles, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jared Moyles, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Moyles works at
Locations
-
1
Melbourne Podiatry Associates1515 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 723-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Melbourne Podiatry Associates590 Malabar Rd SE Ste 5, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 723-3500Monday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
3
Melbourne Podiatry Associates211 E NEW HAVEN AVE, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 723-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moyles?
Very happy with Dr. Moyles!
About Dr. Jared Moyles, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1457589244
Education & Certifications
- JFK Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Florida
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moyles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moyles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moyles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moyles works at
Dr. Moyles has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moyles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Moyles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moyles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moyles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moyles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.