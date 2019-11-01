Dr. Jared Moss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Moss, MD
Dr. Jared Moss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
Regional Urology255 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 683-0411Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Dr Moss is a great doctor that take the time to explain things to his patients and show compassion in the situation. I have greatly appreciated his knowledge and professionalism since starting to see him for care
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Andrology (Male Fertility)
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisiana Tech University
- Urology
