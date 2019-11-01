Overview

Dr. Jared Moss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.



Dr. Moss works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.