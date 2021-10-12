See All General Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Jared Lepley, DO

General Surgery
3.2 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Jared Lepley, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. 

Dr. Lepley works at OSU Surgery in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OSU Surgery
    802 S Jackson Ave Ste 505, Tulsa, OK 74127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 747-5322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jared Lepley, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821485657
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lepley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lepley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

