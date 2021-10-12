Dr. Lepley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jared Lepley, DO
Dr. Jared Lepley, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
OSU Surgery802 S Jackson Ave Ste 505, Tulsa, OK 74127 Directions (918) 747-5322
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Lepley was very nice and courteous. He took his time and explained outcomes and procedures, he listened to my concerns. Have never been rushed in his office. His staff is friendly and professional. Wish he could do all my surgeries.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1821485657
Dr. Lepley accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.