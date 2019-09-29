See All Cardiologists in Staten Island, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Jared Lacorte, MD

Cardiology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jared Lacorte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Lacorte works at Metro Pediatric Cardiology Asso in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Staten Island Pediatric Cardiology Pllc
    2550 Victory Blvd Ste 302, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 983-1443

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Murmur
Stress Test
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Heart Murmur
Stress Test
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test

Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2019
    My son has asoergers.He doesn't take to alot of people .He was very comfortable with Dr lacorte.The Dr definitely has a way with children .My son listened to the Dr..He explained in a way a child would listen .very pleased
    Perian Bernstein..my son Robert wise — Sep 29, 2019
    About Dr. Jared Lacorte, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1497718209
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Lacorte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacorte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lacorte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lacorte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lacorte works at Metro Pediatric Cardiology Asso in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lacorte’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacorte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacorte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacorte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacorte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

