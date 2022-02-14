Overview

Dr. Jared Jaffe, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Jaffe works at Boca Nephrology in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Gout and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.