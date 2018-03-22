Dr. Jared Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jared Jackson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK.
Locations
Eye Care Specialists of Oklahoma3431 S Boulevard Ste 105, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 771-0880Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Eye Care Specialists of Oklahoma2150 S Douglas Blvd Ste C, Midwest City, OK 73130 Directions (405) 771-0880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Southwestern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor who also shines as a person, I feel comfortable when I'm in his office. Thanks Dr. Jackson.
About Dr. Jared Jackson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Ectropion of Eyelid and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.