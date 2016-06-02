Dr. Jared Griffis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Griffis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jared Griffis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
PHI of Athens242 King Ave Ste 210, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-1700
Athens Regional Cardiology1199 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Extremely: Knowledgeable, skilled, congenial and intelligent.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1356379705
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Griffis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffis has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffis.
