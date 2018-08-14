Dr. Gaines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jared Gaines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jared Gaines, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Gaines works at
Locations
1
North Ridge Medical Center5757 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 734-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time to explain plan of care. Very Positive attitude and active listening with patient concerns and questions
About Dr. Jared Gaines, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1063592947
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Psychiatry
Dr. Gaines works at
