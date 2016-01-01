See All General Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
General Surgery
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jared Feyko, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Feyko works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, P.A. in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, P.A.
    1824 King St Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32204 (904) 384-3343
    Jacksonville Vascular Center
    6820 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32216 (904) 289-9600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Abdominal Pain
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Port Placements or Replacements
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Varicose Veins
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Bunion Surgery
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Esophageal Varices
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ischemic Colitis
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Skin Grafts
Thoracentesis
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Vein Procedure
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wound Repair
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    General Surgery
    English
    1518257674
    General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
