Dr. Jared Dendy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dendy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Dendy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jared Dendy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and St. Charles Parish Hospital.
Dr. Dendy works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Clinic Plastic Surgery Suite1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4023
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dendy?
Dr. Dendy, is very knowledgeable answering all questions and he explains things well. I feel very confident in his care.
About Dr. Jared Dendy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1851610844
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans LA
- American University of the Caribbean
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dendy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dendy accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dendy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dendy works at
Dr. Dendy has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dendy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dendy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dendy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dendy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dendy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.