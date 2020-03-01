Overview

Dr. Jared Bunevich, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. Bunevich works at Mercy Health in Warren, OH with other offices in Youngstown, OH, Boardman, OH and Austintown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.