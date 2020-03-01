See All Otolaryngologists in Warren, OH
Dr. Jared Bunevich, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jared Bunevich, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Dr. Bunevich works at Mercy Health in Warren, OH with other offices in Youngstown, OH, Boardman, OH and Austintown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Health Howland Imaging
    1932 NILES CORTLAND RD NE, Warren, OH 44484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 856-2520
  2. 2
    Saint Elizabeth Boardman Health Center
    8401 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 729-2929
  3. 3
    Mercy Health Boardman Medical Office
    8423 Market St Ste 205, Boardman, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 729-1934
  4. 4
    5533 Mahoning Ave Fl 2, Austintown, OH 44515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 480-3519

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Vertigo
Dizziness
Otitis Media
Vertigo
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 01, 2020
    Great Experience. Dr Bunevich could a problem that has been causing me sinus problems for many years. A minor surgery and all the problems vanished and it has been a year now. I highly recommend him!
    — Mar 01, 2020
    About Dr. Jared Bunevich, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144489386
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Bunevich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bunevich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bunevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bunevich has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunevich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunevich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunevich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

