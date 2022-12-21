Dr. Jared Brummel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brummel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Brummel, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jared Brummel, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Brummel works at
225 E 2nd Ave Ste 260, Escondido, CA 92025
Successful hip replacement surgery. No pain after surgery. Rehab is going well. Walking with minimal use of cane. Dr. Brummel explained everything very clearly before surgery. I praise God for such an excellent surgery team. I'll recommend him to anyone needing hip replacement surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1225265101
- Hughston Clinic
- Riverside County Regional Medical Center
- Riverside County Regional Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Brummel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brummel works at
Dr. Brummel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brummel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Brummel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brummel.
