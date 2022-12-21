Overview

Dr. Jared Brummel, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Brummel works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

