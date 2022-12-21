See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Escondido, CA
Dr. Jared Brummel, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jared Brummel, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Brummel works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Surgery
    225 E 2nd Ave Ste 260, Escondido, CA 92025 (760) 738-7224

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Humerus Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Instability
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Misalignment
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Midfoot
Arthritis of the Toe
Arthritis of the Wrist
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Compound Fracture
Compression Fracture
Crystal Arthropathy
De Quervain's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Hyperextension
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hand Ligament Rupture
Heel Spur
Hip Arthritis
Hip Bursitis
Hip Dislocation
Hip Flexor Strain
Hip Impingement
Hip Injury
Hip Labral Tear
Hip Muscle Strain
Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Socket Injuries
Joint Fracture
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Arthritis
Knee Deformity
Knee Disorders
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Knee Pain
Knee Resurfacing
Knee Sprain
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Ligament Sprain
Ligament Tears
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscal Cyst
Morton's Neuroma
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Wrist
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteosarcoma
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow)
Patella Tendon Tears
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Stabilizations
Soft Tissue Injections
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stress Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Subacromial Bursitis
Tendon Disorders
Tendon Injuries
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Trochanteric Bursitis
Wear and Tear Arthritis
Wrist Disorders
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Injuries
Wrist Pain

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(34)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 21, 2022
Successful hip replacement surgery. No pain after surgery. Rehab is going well. Walking with minimal use of cane. Dr. Brummel explained everything very clearly before surgery. I praise God for such an excellent surgery team. I'll recommend him to anyone needing hip replacement surgery.
John Craig — Dec 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jared Brummel, DO

Specialties
  Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1225265101
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  Hughston Clinic
Residency
  Riverside County Regional Medical Center
Internship
  Riverside County Regional Medical Center
Medical Education
  LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jared Brummel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Brummel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Brummel works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA.

Dr. Brummel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Humerus Fracture, and more.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Brummel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brummel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brummel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.