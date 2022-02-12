Dr. Jared Brosch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brosch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Brosch, MD
Overview
Dr. Jared Brosch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Brosch works at
Locations
Indiana University Health Neuroscience C355 W 16th St Ste 3200, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-7408
Indiana University Health Saxony13100 E 136th St Ste 3600, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 678-3777
IU Health North Hospital Medical11725 Illinois St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 948-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brosch is possibly the best neurologist in this area; he is intelligent, well qualified, and personable. In terms of patient care by his office, however, there are some deficiencies. A staff person had trouble taking a blood pressure. A referral we were told would be expedited produced an appointment 3 months later and only after I sent a reminder email. Nobody from the office ever called us with test results; we had to look them up on the portal, which not all patients are able to do. Overall, not enough attention to detail and to follow-up.
About Dr. Jared Brosch, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1528383064
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
