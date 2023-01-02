Dr. Jared Brandoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Brandoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jared Brandoff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Center for Orthopedics and Spine Surgery, 122 Maple Ave Fl 8, White Plains, NY 10601
White Plains Office, 222 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604
Hospital Affiliations
White Plains Hospital
After long term PT and other attempts at pain relief, Dr. Brandoff performed spine surgery when I was ready for that route. I was never pressured and I really appreciated that. The surgery was very successful and I have been able to not only regain, but surpass my former fitness level. Dr. Brandoff was great in his professionalism and his support! No regrets here!
Orthopedic Surgery
21 years of experience
English
NPI: 1982895793
- Beth Israel
Fellowship: Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Brandoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Brandoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Brandoff has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
