Dr. Jared Brandenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Brandenberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jared Brandenberger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Brandenberger works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brandenberger?
Dr. Brandenberger has the most calm and caring manner you could possibly want in a surgeon. When my husband was diagnosed with a Stage 3 colorectal cancer, we were very concerned, to say the least. Upon our first meeting with Dr. Brandenberger, we quickly went from massive apprehension, to a far more positive outlook, and this was entirely due to Dr. Brandenberger's professionalism, knowledge and skill, not to mention his demeanor and kindness. He was upbeat throughout our entire journey with him, and, most importantly, answered every question we had with absolute patience and understanding, and brought my husband through his surgery without complication. Dr. Brandenberger is, without a doubt, the surgeon I would want on my team. We can not thank him enough.
About Dr. Jared Brandenberger, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1639377047
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandenberger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandenberger works at
Dr. Brandenberger has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.