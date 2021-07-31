See All General Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Overview

Dr. Jared Brandenberger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Brandenberger works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 223-6600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jared Brandenberger, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639377047
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jared Brandenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brandenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brandenberger works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Brandenberger’s profile.

Dr. Brandenberger has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandenberger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

