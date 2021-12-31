Dr. Jared Bramlett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bramlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Bramlett, DPM
Dr. Jared Bramlett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital.
Mid-State Podiatry1034 N Highland Ave Ste B, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 893-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
- Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
The foot care I’ve received has been so professional and right to the point of my injury. Dr. Bramlett and staff have been outstanding from start to finish. I feel like family over the years.
- Podiatry
- English
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
