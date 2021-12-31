See All Podiatrists in Murfreesboro, TN
Podiatry
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jared Bramlett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital.

Dr. Bramlett works at Mid-State Podiatry in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-State Podiatry
    1034 N Highland Ave Ste B, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 893-4800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
  • Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 31, 2021
    The foot care I’ve received has been so professional and right to the point of my injury. Dr. Bramlett and staff have been outstanding from start to finish. I feel like family over the years.
    Carman Biggers — Dec 31, 2021
    About Dr. Jared Bramlett, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033311196
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Bramlett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bramlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bramlett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bramlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bramlett works at Mid-State Podiatry in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Dr. Bramlett’s profile.

    Dr. Bramlett has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bramlett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bramlett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bramlett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bramlett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bramlett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

