Dr. Berkowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jared Berkowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jared Berkowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Frederick, MD.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology1562 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 663-4774
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkowitz?
High PSA test, BPH, blood in my urine and damaged kidneys from antibiotics. My wife recommended him. He did tests, thoroughly explained my options and proceeded to treat all my problems. I'm in so much better shape now I can't believe it! Still working on BPH but no cancer and the prescription relieves my symptoms. He's very professional, skilled and I trust him totally. Office staff is very helpful and the waits aren't long usually. Never had a billing issue and once missed the appointment and got rescheduled quickly and they waived the late fee! Thanks so much...
About Dr. Jared Berkowitz, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1588708267
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Dr. Berkowitz has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.