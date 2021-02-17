Overview

Dr. Jared Berkowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Tulane Univ Sch Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Berkowitz works at HonorHealth Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.