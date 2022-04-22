Dr. Jared Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Armstrong, MD
Overview
Dr. Jared Armstrong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Clinic - Orthopedics600 N Robbins Rd Ste 100, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 706-2663
-
2
The Idaho Clinic Hip and Knee Replacement8854 W Emerald St Ste 290, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 296-7500
-
3
St. Luke's Clinic - Orthopedics520 S Eagle Rd Ste 2209, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armstrong?
I met Dr Armstrong when he came into the hospital to fix my husband’s hip dislocation. He was not our surgeon but he could not have been nicer. It was 1 in the morning but he sat down with me to explain why the hip was dislocating. The surgeon who operated never gave us an explanation. So we changed doctors to Dr Armstrong. He may be very direct but I found him caring and compassionate,
About Dr. Jared Armstrong, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609040567
Education & Certifications
- The Core Institute
- University of Louisville Medical Center
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Brigham Young University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Armstrong speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.