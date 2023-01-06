Dr. Jarad Fingerman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fingerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jarad Fingerman, DO is an Urology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
New Jersey Urology Lawrenceville2 Princess Rd Ste J, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 895-1991
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fingerman?
Dr. Fingerman is great!! Professional, knowledgeable, empathetic, a great listener. In an age when making appointments, especially as a new patient, seems increasingly difficult, I found it easy and fast to make an appointment, work with him on a diagnosis and workout a treatment plan. I can't recommend him highly enough and couldn't ask for a better doctor. I found the office well organized and efficient and easy to work with. In fact, perhaps this is a first time ever: each time I visited his office no only was I called from the waiting room right at the time of my appointment. In fact, in couple cases, when I arrived early, I was actually called from the waiting room a few minutes before my appointment.
About Dr. Jarad Fingerman, DO
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fingerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fingerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fingerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fingerman has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fingerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fingerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fingerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fingerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fingerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.