Dr. Japhet Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Japhet Joseph, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region and Scheurer Hospital.
Locations
Mary A Durbin MD Pllc714 S Trumbull St, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 892-8456
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Scheurer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Has lots experience. His knowledge is why I'm still alive.
About Dr. Japhet Joseph, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1578531232
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland|Uab Montgomery Int Med|Wayne St University Affil Hospital
- Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.