Dr. Gaztambide accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Japhet Gaztambide, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Japhet Gaztambide, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Gaztambide works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Park Place Behavioral Health Care206 Park Place Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-0023
-
2
Compass Counseling Services, LLC201 Ruby Ave Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 933-1847
-
3
Mindful Behavioral Healthcare717 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 846-0533
-
4
Mindful Integrated Medicine LLC711 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 846-0533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaztambide?
So professional. Great listener. Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Japhet Gaztambide, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1215074331
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaztambide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaztambide works at
Dr. Gaztambide speaks Spanish.
Dr. Gaztambide has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaztambide.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaztambide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaztambide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.