Dr. Jany Sanchez, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jany Sanchez, MD is a Dermatologist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Sanchez works at Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida in Homestead, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida
    925 NE 30th Ter Ste 306, Homestead, FL 33033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 245-4441
    Miami Medical Associates P.A.
    13055 SW 42nd St Ste 210, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 485-8666
    12365 SW 43rd St, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 485-8666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Allergic Reaction
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Folliculitis
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Infections
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Jul 15, 2022
    First time patient. I was prepared to wait based on previous reviews. There are two specialists sharing the waiting area so that in part explains why so many people waiting. At the end I found what I was looking for, a true dermatologist. I visited two other dermatologist in yrs past and they were all about cosmetics but they lacked knowledge. Dr. Sánchez showed great knowledge on skin conditions, took the time to explain treatment, expected results and f/ u if . I did not mind the wait to be able to have a consultation with a true professional. I recommend he100 %. We wait for many other things which are not important. A visit with Dr. Sánchez is worth a wait.
    Dr. Jany Sanchez, MD
    About Dr. Jany Sanchez, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366440729
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jany Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Dry Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

