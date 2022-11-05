Dr. Jany Moussa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jany Moussa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jany Moussa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Moussa works at
Locations
-
1
Wichita Nephrology Group818 N Emporia St Ste 310, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 462-9378Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Nmc Health
- Saint Luke Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moussa?
Dr. Jany Moussa is a Great Doctor he listens closely to you and he is very compassionate he treats you with upmost respect and when you see him he comes to the exam room and takes you to his Personal office (Very Comfortable and relaxing) and he goes over your records,labs,test and medications very carefully there is no Better Kidney Dr. than Dr. Jany Moussa.??????????
About Dr. Jany Moussa, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1861443459
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Ks School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moussa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moussa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moussa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moussa works at
Dr. Moussa has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moussa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.