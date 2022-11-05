Overview

Dr. Jany Moussa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE



Dr. Moussa works at Wichita Nephrology Group in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.