Overview

Dr. Janusz Wolanin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nanticoke, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Acad Med Poznan and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Wolanin works at WOLANIN JANUSZ MD OFFICE in Nanticoke, PA with other offices in Mountain Top, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.