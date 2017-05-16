Overview

Dr. Janusz Mejer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Medical Sciences Poznan and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Mejer works at Marathon Health Inc in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.