Dr. Janusz Mejer, MD
Overview
Dr. Janusz Mejer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Medical Sciences Poznan and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
The COR Wellness Center120 N 3rd St, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (708) 499-1545
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mejer is an excelent dr. He answered many of my health questions I had, and I like his holistic approach. I feel much better thanks to Dr. Mejer. I highly recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Janusz Mejer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1790836807
Education & Certifications
- Saint Mary & Elizabeth Medical Center
- Saint Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center
- University Of Medical Sciences Poznan
