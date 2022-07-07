Dr. Janusz Madej, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madej is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janusz Madej, MD
Overview
Dr. Janusz Madej, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE UL. KOSCIUSZKI 4 and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Stanford Health Care and Sutter Lakeside Hospital.
Dr. Madej works at
Locations
-
1
Los Altos Neurology881 Fremont Ave Ste B6, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 529-1669
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Stanford Health Care
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Madej?
If I could give Dr Madej a thousand stars I would. He is the BEST Doctor, and one of the most competent and caring people I have ever met. If you want to go back to the days when your doctor looked at you as a person, and treated you like a human being instead of an insurance commodity, then you've found that man in him. He even answers his own phone. I find it especially amusing when I get the line from the pharmacist saying "We haven't been able reach your doctor all day" because I know he's always prompt. I look at them and, say "Really" Then I call him directly and when he answers, I ask if they'd like to talk to him. Dr Madej has always stood beside me gone above to help me in any crisis I've encountered. I did sign up for his concierge service and it’s well worth it. Just the one time alone when I was in Wash DC on a Friday night and wasn't sure if I needed to go to the ER or not convinced me it was the best service option ever. I didn't end up having to spend all night in the ER
About Dr. Janusz Madej, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1376616706
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE UL. KOSCIUSZKI 4
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madej has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madej accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madej has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madej works at
Dr. Madej speaks Polish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Madej. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madej.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madej, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madej appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.