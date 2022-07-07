Overview

Dr. Janusz Madej, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE UL. KOSCIUSZKI 4 and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Stanford Health Care and Sutter Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Madej works at Los Altos Neurology in Los Altos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.