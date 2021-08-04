See All General Surgeons in Macon, GA
Super Profile

Dr. January Hill, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. January Hill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon North Hospital.

Dr. Hill works at Dr. Perry Wells Gynecology in Macon, GA with other offices in Fargo, ND, Park Rapids, MN and Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Perry Wells Gynecology
    540 Charter Blvd Ste 200, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 283-0003
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Fargo
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 364-8000
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic
    705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 732-2800
  4. 4
    Fauquier Hospital
    500 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 316-5080
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2021
    I love Dr. Hill! She did my gastric bypass surgery and emergency small bowel obstruction repair (not her fault, it's a known possible complication) last year. She is always straight forward with you and is a no bull kind of doctor! I love her personality as well and she really seems to care about her patients. I'm about to place my life in her hands for a 3rd time to remove my gallbladder.
    Amber D. — Aug 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. January Hill, MD
    About Dr. January Hill, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174757462
    Education & Certifications

    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. January Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hill has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.