Overview

Dr. January Dumlao-Umayam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Dumlao-Umayam works at Inova Medical Group - Springfield II in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.