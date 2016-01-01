Overview

Dr. Januario Castro, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Universidad Industrial de Santander and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Castro works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Bone Cancer and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.