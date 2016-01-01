Dr. Januario Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Januario Castro, MD
Dr. Januario Castro, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Universidad Industrial de Santander and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Castro works at
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Januario Castro, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1871642538
- Universidad Industrial de Santander
Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro works at
Dr. Castro has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Bone Cancer and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castro speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
