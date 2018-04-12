Dr. Tanyi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janos Tanyi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janos Tanyi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Locations
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3318
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tanyi is great. The Doctor is so smart, and explains the complexity of the issues which at times seem insurmountable. I am so happy to have Dr. Tanyi as my physician.
About Dr. Janos Tanyi, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1649433319
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanyi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanyi has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanyi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanyi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanyi.
