See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Jannifer Herron, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jannifer Herron, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jannifer Herron, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Herron works at Creekside in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Creekside
    1717 WEST AVE, Austin, TX 78701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 452-2929

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychiatric Medication Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Herron?

Sep 02, 2022
I’ve been going to Dr Heron for a decade or two. For the past two or so years, she’s been my therapist. She is far and away the best therapist I’ve ever had and I’ve had many. I feel so lucky to have found her.
Jo Carol Pierce — Sep 02, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jannifer Herron, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jannifer Herron, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Herron to family and friends

Dr. Herron's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Herron

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jannifer Herron, MD.

About Dr. Jannifer Herron, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639283708
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jannifer Herron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Herron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Herron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Herron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herron.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jannifer Herron, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.