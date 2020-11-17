Overview

Dr. Janna Miller, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital, Penrose Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at St Anthony Senior Health Center in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Constipation and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.