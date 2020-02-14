See All General Dentists in Milford, NE
Dr. Janna Spahr, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (125)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janna Spahr, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Milford, NE. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry.

Dr. Spahr works at Milford Dental Clinic in Milford, NE with other offices in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Milford Dental Clinic
    112 S B St, Milford, NE 68405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 289-8709
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Fallbrook Family Dentistry
    575 Fallbrook Blvd Ste 107, Lincoln, NE 68521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 833-3579
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure
Chipped Tooth
Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure
Chipped Tooth

Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • MetLife

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 14, 2020
    very good, but i have trouble remembering things so need to have instructions written down for me. Hygienist did this for me.
    Jody K. — Feb 14, 2020
    About Dr. Janna Spahr, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972813673
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janna Spahr, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spahr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spahr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    125 patients have reviewed Dr. Spahr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spahr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

